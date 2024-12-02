Liverpool offer for £40m player would be accepted – Reds prepared to win race

Mohamed Salah has continued to showcase impressive performances for Liverpool, making 24 goal contributions in 20 appearances in all competitions thus far this season.

However, his existing deal with the Reds is set to expire at the end of this season and the player has been vocal about the possibility of leaving the club.

Now, Football Insider state that Arne Slot’s side are determined to keep hold of the Egyptian by tying him down to a fresh contract.

At the same time, Liverpool have also been looking at options in the market as a potential replacement for him and have earmarked AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo as a key option.

The Cherries won’t stand in the way of the Ghanaian if he wants to leave the club and would accept an offer should Liverpool put forward the money.

Reports have indicated that the Vitality outfit value their asset at £40m. FI say they won’t allow him to leave in January so a summer move is the only possibility.

As per the media outlet, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested but Liverpool are prepared to beat the duo to win the race for the signature of Semenyo.

Semenyo is a right-footed RW and is also comfortable in the CF role. The 24-year-old has had a bright start to this season, making five goal contributions in twelve Premier League appearances.

However, Salah is considered one of the best forwards in the world at the moment, although he is set to turn 33 next year. He still looks sharp and can play at the highest level for a few more years easily.

