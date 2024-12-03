Blow for club – Liverpool now set to advance to agree deal with £192,000 a week star – Report

Real Madrid have been after Trent Alexander-Arnold, but their hopes of signing him are diminishing as Liverpool are set to advance to agree a new deal with him.

As per today’s edition of iNews (press image provided below), the Los Blancos are in a desperate situation as far as the right back position is concerned with Dani Carvajal out injured.

The media outlet have mentioned that Madrid have been biding their time to convince Trent to leave Liverpool but ‘lack of progress’ has been a blow. Therefore, they are now looking at other options to strengthen the RB role in January.

Moreover, iNews claim that with the Reds flying high in England and in Europe, they are set to step up moves to agree deals with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Now that a deal for the £192,000 a week Anfield star is unlikely, Real Madrid are prepared to bid £50million to sign Diogo Dalot from Manchester United.

The Portuguese international has regularly featured for the Old Trafford outfit in the current campaign and it would be surprising if new manager, Ruben Amorim, allows him to leave in winter.

For the good of Liverpool, let’s hope Madrid do end up securing the signing of Dalot so that Trent can forget about moving to the Bernabeu.

At the weekend, Alexander-Arnold returned from injury and put in a fantastic display to hand champions, Manchester City, their fourth Premier League defeat in a row.

We shall see how the saga unfolds and will keep you up to date.