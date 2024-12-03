Liverpool ready to bid £66.3m to sign playmaker that Klopp wanted – Report

The winter window is approaching fast and the rumour mill has continued to link different players with Liverpool in recent times.

The Reds didn’t make many new additions in the last transfer window with Federico Chiesa the only new acquisition. Now, it remains to be seen what they do in January.

Arne Slot’s desire to strengthen the midfield is well-known and Spanish outlet, Fichajes, claim that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Athletic Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet.

The Reds feel the 24-year-old would fit perfectly into Slot’s system hence they are desperate to acquire his service and are ready to submit a £66.3m[€80m] bid.

Bilbao don’t want to sell him so they have handed him a large contract until 2032 but they could consider parting ways if they receive the mammoth £66.3m proposal from the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp previously wanted to bring Sancet to Anfield last year but Liverpool didn’t formalise their interest in hiring the Spaniard, instead, they decided to purchase Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Bilbao star is a 6ft 2in tall player – who is a CAM by traits but can also provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed. He has been a key player in Ernesto Valverde’s starting Xl in recent campaigns and has been in fine form thus far this season, netting 7goals in 10 La Liga starts.

At the weekend, Sancet scored a brace to earn all three points against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga – where his side won the game 2-1. Moreover, a week before that, he netted the winner against arch-rivals, Real Sociedad.

