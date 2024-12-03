Liverpool prepare deal to sign “exceptional” winger – Club ready to sell to Reds

Liverpool are a club who do not hesitate to look outside the top five leagues in Europe to sign talented young players, for the present and the future.

One of the team’s best players at the moment – Luis Diaz – was signed from Portugal.

The Reds under Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards might be keen on looking at more options to sign from smaller leagues.

It helps them bring in top-class talent and in the process, not pay as much as they would have to if they were signing a prodigy from Europe.

One player Liverpool were linked with in the past is KAA Gent winger Momodou Sonko. Back then, he used to play for Hacken and the club’s sporting director labelled the talented young 19-year-old as “exceptional”.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing a deal to finally sign Sonko. The teenage Swedish prodigy is generating comparisons to Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka and those are quite lofty comparisons at such a young age.

Voetbalnieuws have recently revealed that Gent are willing to sell the player to the Reds, should a suitable offer arrive. Sonko has performed well so far but a step up to a club like Liverpool, could take some time to adapt.

He has played 15 times across all competitions for the Belgian club so far this season, scoring three goals. Predominantly a right-footed who loves to cut in on the left, he adds a lot of flair and if he continues to develop, he might have a huge future in the game.

It remains to be seen how the future plays out for Sonko. Even if Liverpool sign him, they are likely to loan him out for him to continue his development and let’s wait and see how things play out going forward.