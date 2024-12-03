Report – Player prepared to agree surprise terms with Liverpool

Liverpool are the most in form team in Europe and have a perfect record in the Champions League and a near-perfect record in the Premier League, dropping just four points.

Just last weekend, Liverpool absolutely dominated Manchester City and showed Pep Guardiola levels in an incredible display.

However, Mohamed Salah’s words after the game against the Reds did not leave a good taste in the mouth.

It is still not clear what exactly the future holds for the Egyptian winger in terms of his future. As per The Athletic, Mohamed Salah is prepared to agree surprise terms to extend his stay at Anfield by a solitary year.

It comes as quite a surprise considering the form and level that the African is showing at the moment. The one year deal does not make much sense for Liverpool either, considering they will just be kicking the contract saga down the road before it starts again next season.

Looking at it from a club’s perspective, a three-year deal might be too much of a risk on a player who is already 32.

A one-year deal doesn’t help either the club or the player and ideally, Liverpool will want to sign Salah on for two more seasons.

Judging by his performances this term, not many would understand the risk of handing him out a three year long deal.

At his age, Salah is one slump or injury away from never being the player he once was and Liverpool won’t want to have it on their hands.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the star playmaker. He is loved by the fans and they would love to see him extend his stay, irrespective of the terms.