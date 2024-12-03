Liverpool advancing in chase to sign £50million player next month – Report

Liverpool have an extremely strong squad and have proper depth in almost every position. Their impressive start to this season under new manager, Arne Slot, reflects exactly that as he wasn’t given many new signings in the summer.

However, the Reds have an ageing squad and they need to freshen up a few areas to remain at the top over the coming years and one of the positions is LB.

Andrew Robertson has been the first-choice left back over the years but has had an inconsistent start to this term. So, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the 30-year-old with AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez on their radar.

Wolves defender, Rayan Ait-Nouri, is also on their wish-list but the Hungarian would be a more affordable signing hence they are more keen on purchasing him and are advancing in a chase to get the deal done in January.

Gary O’Neil’s side want a fee of around £60m for the Algerian international but the Cherries might be open to selling Kerkez for around £50m.

However, CO say that Liverpool will have to beat tough competition to lure the Bournemouth star as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund are also after him.

Kerkez has been in fine form at Vitality Stadium under Andoni Iraola. He scored his first Premier League goal against Wolves last weekend and the Cherries won the game 4-2.

The 21-year-old even helped his side win against Manchester City earlier this season by registering two assists. Additionally, he guided his team to win vs Arsenal by keeping a clean-sheet in the league this term.

