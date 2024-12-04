From Italy – Liverpool line up move to sign £33million Azzurri star

In the summer, Liverpool agreed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili to reinforce the goalkeeping department for the future.

Sooner rather than later, the Reds have to replace Alisson Becker and that is why they secured the Georgian from Valencia.

However, the Anfield club may have to sign another goal keeper as recent reports have suggested they could offload both Alisson and Kelleher.

In such a scenario, La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Liverpool are one of the clubs lining up a move to sign Italian international and Paris Saint-Germain shot stopper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Milan based media outlet have mentioned that the future of the Azzurri star in Paris is up in the air. His current contract expires in 2026 and there are no signs of renewal, moreover, lately, he has been warming the bench.

The 25-year-old has only started 9 of the 13 league games this season. On the other hand, the £33m-rated star was on the bench in the last Champions League contest against Bayern Munich, that ended in a defeat.

Losing both Alisson and Kelleher would be a huge blow for the Reds as the duo are world class and have already proven themselves in the Premier League.

Donnarumma though can be a top signing for Liverpool. He has won major titles in Italy and France and back in 2021, he was named the Player of the Tournament as the Italians lifted the European Championships trophy.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to secure the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma?