Player says yes with Liverpool ready to agree £34.7m fee for signing – Report

Liverpool have had a dream start to the 2024/25 season and look primed to challenge for all trophies under Arne Slot. The Dutch coach has had such an immense impact in such a short space of time which is quite surprising.

Despite the football that they have been playing so far this season, there are reasons for Liverpool to worry about.

For example, the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still need to be sorted.

Among the three, the future of Trent is the one that will worry the Reds the most due to his age. He is still very young and yet to enter the prime years of his career and losing him on a free transfer or on a cheap price will be a huge blow.

However, one way Liverpool can soften the blow is by signing a top-class replacement like Jeremie Frimpong. According to Sky, the Dutch star has already given his green light to join the Anfield based club and it always helps to have the player’s approval.

As already reported by The Mail last month, Liverpool are willing to pay the release clause of £34.7m to sign Frimpong. That fee is a bargain for a player of his ability who has been in such good form for the past couple of years.

One concern with the Oranje star is that he has not showcased his ability as a right-back in a back-four so far.

The Dutch defender has played his best football as a wing-back and the demand of the position is slightly different from playing in a back four.

His attacking numbers have been incredible. 26 goal contributions last term and 9 so far this season. Do you think Frimpong is good enough to replace Trent at Liverpool?