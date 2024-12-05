Decision made as Liverpool table bid to agree salary and term with £240,000 a week star

Liverpool may have failed to secure a victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League with the game ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw but the contest showed the Reds are one of the most resilient teams in the world.

Having gone behind twice in the game, they turned to their talisman Mohamed Salah who conjured magic like he always does, providing an assist while also scoring twice to help the Reds go ahead in the game.

Liverpool’s defense, which has generally been rock solid this season, surprisingly shipped three goals but that does not take away from the brilliance of Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defensive stalwart has been in top form throughout this season.

However, one concern with the Dutchman is that his contract expires at the end of the season, just like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s and Mohamed Salah’s and none of the trio have put pen to paper on a new contract, as of the time of writing.

Now, as per The Athletic, David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool tabled a bid to agree the salary and the tenure of a new contract with Van Dijk but it fell short of the player’s expectations. The journalist stated:

“Talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June — though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension”

The £240,000 a week star has seemingly made the decision of not agreeing to the terms that Liverpool are proposing. It could be that he feels the amount they are offering him or the length of the deal is not to his liking.

Liverpool are likely to reconsider and return with a better offer to convince their club captain. Considering the form he is showing this season, getting him to extend his stay at Anfield almost feels like a no-brainer at this point.

The Reds find themselves in a very uncomfortable position when it comes to the contract renewals of these three players. Let’s wait and see how they handle the situation in the months ahead.