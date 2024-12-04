Two changes – Liverpool 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Newcastle United – Predicted XI

Liverpool will travel to St James’ Park Stadium to face off against Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds have continued to shine under Arne Slot this season and following back-to-back victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League and the Premier League respectively, they are currently full of confidence.

The Merseysiders are at the top of the league with 34 points from 13 games, sitting nine points ahead of the second-placed and title rivals, Arsenal.

As per team news for this game, there is nothing new to report following the victory over the Citizens with Konstantinos Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate all unavailable for selection in this game owing to their respective issues.

Moreover, this game will come too early for Alisson Becker to feature, while Federico Chiesa has returned to full training after recovering from his issue.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle

Amid Alisson’s absence, in-form Caoimhin Kelleher is set to continue between the sticks for the Reds.

Joe Gomez was pretty solid against Man City last time out and he is likely to continue in the CB position alongside Virgil van Dijk. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson should be the two fullbacks for the visitors.

Alexis Mac Allister is one yellow card away from suspension and with the weekend’s Merseyside derby in mind, he could be rested for this game. So, Ryan Gravenberch would be paired up with Curtis Jones in the engine room with Dominik Szoboszlai in the CAM role.

Mohamed Salah has continued to showcase his best this term and is set to keep hold of his place on the right flank, while Luis Diaz could be shifted out to the left after commencing through the middle last weekend.

Darwin Nunez should replace Cody Gakpo and start in the CF role. Here’s the line-up: