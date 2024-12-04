Report – Liverpool ‘not put off’ to seal £40million January signing

Liverpool are a football club that always thinks about the future as much as they worry about the present.

Their work in the transfer windows has always seemed to have some direction to it and it looks like they aren’t about to stop now.

Back in the summer, the Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili despite having Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher in the ranks. They look at the Georgian as a future replacement for the Brazilian.

Similarly, one other position that Liverpool might need to sign is left-back. Andy Robertson is getting on in age and Kostas Tsimikas isn’t getting any younger too. The former has struggled to adapt to a new style of play at the club.

Now, as per TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘not put off’ to seal the £40million January signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian left-back has been incredible so far this season and has a huge future in the game.

The 21-year-old has become one of Andoni Iraola’s most important players with the Cherries but they will know that it is only a matter of time before Kerkez finds himself at a top European club. Thus, Liverpool need to be ready to pounce.

Ideally, there is a chance Liverpool could go down the Mamardashvili route to sign Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian could be signed in January and allowed to stay at Bournemouth, with better clarity on what to do with the left-backs at the club during the summer.

The presence of Dominik Szoboszlai could also help Kerkez adapt more easily to the club. Everything points to this being a brilliant signing and let’s wait and see how things go going forward.