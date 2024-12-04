Liverpool prepare to secure over £2.6million a year terms and offer asking price to secure signing – Report

After joining Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot initially tried to sign a new midfielder in his first summer transfer window.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was his primary target and the Merseysiders formalized their interest in hiring him. In the end, the player refused to leave his boyhood club so a deal didn’t materialize.

After failing to persuade the Spaniard to move to Anfield, the Reds didn’t purchase any other player to reinforce things in the center of the park.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are planning to revive their interest in Zubimendi in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The player is unlikely to remain at La Real beyond this season and will leave in January or next summer. He has a desire to play for a big club, so the Reds may finally be able to convince him to join.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his existing deal and Slot’s side are planning to trigger it. They are even ready to pay wages more than what he is currently earning i.e. £2.6million a year at Sociedad.

However, TT say that Arsenal are also keen on purchasing him and consider activating his clause as well. The Gunners do not really need a No.6 when they already have Declan Rice and Thomar Partey in the squad.

The Spaniard has been a key figure for Real Sociedad in recent years and is considered one of the best midfielders in the La Liga.

Zubimendi is set to turn 26 next year and is currently in the prime of his career, hence, this is the perfect time for him to take the next step, and Liverpool would be a big step up in his career.