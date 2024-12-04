Determined – Liverpool believe £57.9million star “will” agree deal with them – Report

With just a few weeks left in the new year, Liverpool still have key contracts to renew as the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk will be able to pre-agreements over deals with foreign clubs in January.

As far as Trent is concerned, the latest updates being reported in the media are highly optimistic for the Anfield faithful.

News – From Italy – Liverpool line up move to sign £33million Azzurri star

Yesterday, we covered a story via iNews stating that Real Madrid are uncertain about signing the England international from the Merseysiders and are now focusing on landing Dalot from our arch rivals, Man United.

As per TEAMtalk, the chances of the Reds holding on to their vice-captain have increased and they are determined to get the contract done.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool believe Alexander-Arnold ‘will’ agree a new deal by eventually putting pen to paper.

The 26-year-old, whose current market value is around £57.9million, is at the peak of his game and in all fairness, losing him for nothing would be considered as a massive disaster.

Over the years, there have been question marks over the defending of the right back. However, under the guidance of Arne Slot, Trent has been rock solid at the back for the Reds, who have the best defensive record this term.

He was brilliant in the last game against the Cityzens and provided a sublime long ball that allowed Salah to set Gakpo up for the opening goal.

Liverpool will collide against Newcastle United tonight and we can expect Alexander-Arnold to start with Bradley out injured. Let’s hope he pens a new deal soon.