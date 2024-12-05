Liverpool were involved in one of the most thrilling games of the Premier League season against Newcastle United last night. In what was a literal cliffhanger, the Reds ended up dropping two points which feels quite rare this season.

One Liverpool player who had an outstanding game last night, without much surprise is Mohamed Salah. One other player who was in top form was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

News – Decision made as Liverpool table bid to agree salary and term with £240,000 a week star

Trent provided two assists on the night but with every passing day, it feels like his future lies outside the club rather than within it.

In the final few months of his contract, the Englishman has shown no signs of putting pen to paper on a new deal.

As per TDF, Liverpool are ready to pay ‘whatever’ Bayern Leverkusen ask for defender, Jeremie Frimpong, as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, should the latter choose to join Real Madrid.

Frimpong has been one of the best wing-backs in the world over the past couple of seasons. The 23-year-old has been one of Xabi Alonso’s most important players and is extremely versatile, showing quality going forward and coming back.

One concern with Frimpong on whether he can take over Trent’s role is that he has never showcased his ability playing at right-back. However, as a wingback, he has been able to regularly score and create goals for the Bundesliga side.

Although Liverpool fans won’t want Trent to leave the club, there might be no better replacement one can think of than Frimpong.

The next few months will give us more clarity on this transfer saga and let’s wait and see how it plays out.