Report – Liverpool at the forefront to sign £70.4million player

Liverpool have a very strong scouting network and have always made the right signings at the right times. They have been accused of occasionally overpaying, like when they signed Darwin Nunez a couple of seasons from Benfica.

The Reds have one of the most talented squads with a perfect outlook for the present and the future.

Even in the recently gone summer, Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili with a view to the future and loaned him back to Valencia.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will surely be looking in the transfer market for potential reinforcements. Now, as per Calciomercato, Liverpool are at the forefront to sign Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram.

Thuram has been in excellent form since moving to Inter. In 17 games so far this season, he has scored 10 goals and provided six assists. The Frenchman brings a lot to the table and is a very different striker to Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

One major concern with this transfer is that Liverpool do not need to sign a new attacker. Of all the positions in their squad, the attack is one of the better sorted ones and what the club actually needs is midfielders and defenders.

Thuram is versatile and can also play off the left if needed but in recent seasons, he has developed into a more natural number nine. That said, there is no rule that he can’t roll the clock back and return to playing from the left or the right.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool end up signing Marcus Thuram. CM claim the termination clause of £70.4million must be activated to secure his signature from the Nerazzurri.