Deal close – Liverpool set to agree deal with £20.8million a year player

Liverpool have been plagued by off-field contractual issues throughout the campaign which has taken a sheen off their incredible start to the season.

The Reds are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment but that is not what everyone is talking about.

Three superstars – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

With all of them seeing their deal expire in 2025, it is a very unfavorable situation to find themselves in.

Now, as per Team Talk, Liverpool are set to agree a deal with Mohamed Salah over a new contract. The Egyptian forward is in one of the best moments of his entire career and he is close to putting pen to paper.

Salah was inspirational in the second half last night against Newcastle United. In the 3-3 draw against the Magpies, he scored twice and provided one assist as he continued his unbelievable form. The African is looking for a new two year contract at the club.

The talisman is currently earning around £20.8million a year. The Reds would likely offer him a similar wage if not more and it would be a huge boost for Arne Slot if he puts pen to paper on a new contract.

If Liverpool indeed ties down Salah to a new deal, the next priority would be to do the same to Trent and Virgil van Dijk. Even if the Anfield side to keep two among the three players for next season, at this point, that will feel like a win.

Let’s wait and see what the future holds for Mohamed Salah and Liverpool. For the latest updates, watch this space.