Report – £80million player approved move to Liverpool

Liverpool only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer to add depth to their squad. Giorgi Mamardashvili was also hired from Valencia but he’ll join the club at the end of this season.

However, Chiesa wasn’t the first-choice option for Liverpool to reinforce the frontline as they were initially heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon, early in the summer window.

Now, The Daily Mail report that the player knew in the summer that the Magpies were open to selling him to Liverpool to comply with the PSR rules and he even approved a move to Anfield. The forward was convinced that a deal would come to fruition.

However, the Tyneside club demanded £80m to sell him or asked Jarell Quansah in a part-exchange deal to lower their valuation.

The Merseysiders refused to agree on either option so a deal eventually didn’t materialize, while Newcastle managed to balance their books another way.

Although Anthony Gordon came through Everton academy, he is a boyhood Liverpool fan and joining the Reds is his dream. So, last summer’s failed move to the Merseysiders was a big blow for him.

This might be one of the reasons behind his slow start to the current campaign. He scored against Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday but the Englishman has been average overall, scoring three goals in 13 league appearances thus far this term.

On the other hand, Chiesa hasn’t been able to serve his new club properly due to injury problems, featuring only 78 minutes in all competitions.

The forward is closing in on his return but let’s see if he can break into the starting XI and prove his worth in the Premier League.