£66million player would likely end up signing for Liverpool – Expert

Liverpool’s squad is filled with world-class players so it’s not always easy to find upgrades to their current options in the market.

One area that they are looking to strengthen is the CAM position with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones the two players available for Arne Slot to deploy in this department.

The Hungarian was the Dutch boss’ first-choice option in the first few games of this season but his performances have not been top notch, scoring a solitary goal and registering as many assist in 14 league appearances thus far.

So, Jones has been playing more in the No.10 position in recent times and he even scored against Newcastle United last night.

Now, on The Athletic, transfer expert, David Ornstein, says that Liverpool are interested in adding a new No.10 and Xavi Simons is on their wish-list.

The player is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG and the German side want to sign him permanently, while Bayern Munich are also in this race and they were even ready to spend £83m for him previously.

The famous transfer expert claims that Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid or the Bavarians are the 'probable destinations'

However, Ornstein says that PSG may also keep hold of the Dutchman if the player wants to return to Parc des Princes but should he want an exit, then Les Parisiens are seeking a fee of around £66m[€80m] to sell.

Xavi Simons has been out injured in recent times after sustaining an injury against Liverpool in a Champions League clash earlier this season.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Moreover, he was a key player for the Netherlands at the European Championships last summer, making four goal contributions in six games. The midfielder even helped his country reach the semi-final before losing to England.

The youngster is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the CAM role as well as on the flanks. Have your say – Should Liverpool spend £66m to lure Xavi Simons?