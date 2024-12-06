Report – Liverpool lead to seal £49.7million star signing for free

Liverpool are always a club that keeps an eye out for transfer market opportunities to bolster the squad with high-quality players but at affordable prices.

The Reds, for example, identified a financial opportunity in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the Spanish club needing to sell, but allowed him to stay at the Mestalla to continue his development.

News – £66million player would likely end up signing for Liverpool – Expert

Similarly, the Reds might be looking in the market to bring in a player who can play at right-wing, either as a replacement for Mohamed Salah should he leave the club or to rotate with the Egyptian who is getting on in age.

One player they have stumbled on yet again is a Bayern Munich winger. As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are leading the race ahead of other top clubs to sign talented German forward Leroy Sane whose contract expires in the summer.

Sane is no stranger to the Premier League, having spent a significant chunk of his career establishing himself as one of the best players in the league with Manchester City, before moving to Germany when Bayern came calling.

Should Liverpool sign Leroy Sane for free?

Back during his time in England, the £49.7m star was an electric, pacy winger who used to play down the left, using his dominant foot to cut down to the byline before putting in inch-perfect crosses and cut-backs for the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to capitalize.

However, an ACL injury that he suffered in his last season with Manchester City, which almost kept him out for its entirety, has forced him to adapt his game.

Having lost that yard of pace that made him electric, he has now started playing from the right and cutting in like an inverted winger.

At this stage of his career, the 28-year-old has a profile very similar to Mohamed Salah, which is why this transfer makes a lot of sense.

Since the arrival of Olise in the summer and due to the contract situation, the Kaiser has mainly warmed the bench this term and has only started two games in the Bundesliga thus far.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool fans get to see Leroy Sane at Anfield next season and only time will tell how this goes.