Liverpool agreeing £500,000 a week, two year £52million deal with Salah to come out of the supporters – Report

Mohamed Salah is the main reason why Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table and without a shadow of a doubt, the Egyptian superstar deserves a bumper new deal.

On current form, it will be fair to say that the 32-year-old, who is showing no signs of slowing down, is the best player in the footballing world.

News – Report – Liverpool lead to seal £49.7million star signing for free

As per today’s report covered by Andy Dunn on The Mirror (press image provided below), Liverpool supporters are putting pressure on the club to agree a new deal with Salah.

A famous banner is usually seen at Anfield which says “He fires a bow! Now give Mo his dough!”. However, the money will eventually come out of the supporters, something that they do not really like.

In the Super Sunday contest between the Reds and Manchester City, a banner against rising ticket prices said “Stop Exploiting Loyalty”.

Dunn writes that should Liverpool agree a £500,000 a week, two year deal worth £52million with Salah, the sum will come out of the fans – ‘whether through increased ticket prices, even more inflated kit prices, more expensive hot dogs, whatever’.

In all fairness, signing a new deal might be the only solution that would be profitable for the owners. Winning the Premier League leads to enormous prize money and without Salah, who has directly contributed in 21 out of 28 goals in the PL, we do not win the title.

Moreover, replacing him with a world class player would cost perhaps £100million and for now, there is no better player, especially in the right wing position.

Let’s hope the African playmaker ends up putting pen to paper on the contract he deserves and continues to break records for us.