Club prepared to pay fee to sign £57.9m Liverpool star next month – Report

Liverpool are flying sky-high both in the Premier League and the Champions League so far this season.

Their performances have been very impressive and there seems to be no indication that the squad is playing under a new manager.

Jurgen Klopp, with the fantastic job that he has done over the years, has ensured that Slot has the perfect base to take the team to the next level.

However, all that could be derailed if Liverpool fail to handle the contract situations of club superstars like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Now, as per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are prepared to pay a fee to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool next month and not wait until the summer.

The initial plan might have been to wait for a free transfer but Dani Carvajal’s injury seems to have thrown a spanner in the works. Still, getting him in the middle of the campaign, when the Anfield side are flying high, reportedly seems impossible.

Los Blancos have been heavily interested in a transfer for the English defender. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Real Madrid were hopeful of tempting him to join the incredible project that they are building in the Spanish capital.

However, it was being reported recently that Liverpool were confident that their £57.9m vice-captain would sign a new contract and extend his stay at Anfield. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid’s decision to advance their pursuit has any bearing on Trent and Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is a red through and through having come through the academy. Fans would love nothing more than Trent putting pen to paper on a new contract and committing to this incredible plan that Arne Slot seems to have.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool and the decision might not be easy for the player, especially with Madrid in the loop and only time will tell how it plays out going forward.