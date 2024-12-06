Deal close – Liverpool to get ‘agreement’ done with £71,000 a week star – Expert

Liverpool have been excellent in all departments thus far this season, scoring 41 goals and conceding only 12 in 19 games in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Their defensive record was outstanding before giving away three goals against Newcastle United in midweek. Still, the numbers look pretty impressive.

News – Club prepared to pay fee to sign £57.9m Liverpool star next month – Report

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were the first-choice center-back partnership for the Merseysiders before the Frenchman sustained an injury vs Real Madrid.

The former Leipzig star’s existing deal will expire in less than two years and Fabrizio Romano now reports that Liverpool have been impressed by the 25-year-old so they want him to be part of their long-term project.

The Reds have opened talks with him to extend his deal and negotiations have been progressing well with Arne Slot’s side assured they will be able to tie him down to a fresh long-term contract. The transfer expert said:

“Talks over a new deal for Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool keep proceeding as planned, club confident to get it sealed. LFC management and coaching staff happy with Ibrahima as they want him to be part of long term project.”

On his Youtube channel, Romano added:

“The agreement is almost done, Konate is expected to extend his contract at Liverpool.”

The defender currently earns around £71,000-a-week in wages and he definitely deserves a salary hike following his impressive performances this season.

The World Cup finalist is a 6ft 5in tall CB and has every attribute at his disposal to reach Van Dijk’s level. But, the only thing that may prevent him from reaching it is his fitness problems.

He has been picking up injuries consistently over the last few years after joining the club from Leipzig back in 2021. Still, when fit Konate is a rock solid defender and Liverpool must swiftly agree new deal with him.