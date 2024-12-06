Liverpool press for signing with £49.8m star already decided on Anfield move – Report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the owner of Liverpool’s right-back position over the years after making coming through the club’s youth system.

The 26-year-old has won multiple major silverware at Anfield but his future at his boyhood club is currently hanging in the balance as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

News – Deal close – Liverpool to get ‘agreement’ done with £71,000 a week star – Expert

Real Madrid have been mentioned as his likely destination if he were to leave the Merseysiders next year. Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool want to try until the end to keep Alexander-Arnold by tying him down to a new contract.

However, they have also been looking at options to replace him in-case he eventually exits and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is their primary target. Liverpool are pressing as they have been in consistent contact to lure the Dutchman.

CO state that Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in hiring him. As previously reported, Frimpong has already said yes to move to Anfield and Leverkusen want around £49.8m[€60m] to sell their star man – who still has a contract until 2028.

The 23-year-old came under the spotlight following an impressive campaign last term, helping his side win the domestic double, and the German Super Cup ahead of this campaign.

The Netherlands international hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s goal-scoring numbers thus far this term but he continues to play a key role in Xabi Alonso’s starting Xl.

Frimpong is an attack-minded fullback like Trent. He features in the RWB position at Bay Arena and usually plays in the RW role for the Netherlands.

In your view, should Liverpool sign Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold?