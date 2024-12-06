Deal agreed – Player secures his desired salary and duration with Liverpool – Journalist

At this point, Liverpool fans would have gotten tired of the drill. Every single day, there is so much news that comes out on the contract front of the club’s three most important players – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Every day, what one report claims is completely different from another one. As is always the case with Liverpool, no news ever trickles out to the media and everything that goes around is mere conjecture, unless it comes from the horse’s mouth.

The saga surrounding the contract of the club’s best attackers has been dragged on for far too long, but finally, there seems to be some positive news being reported in the bedia.

As per Egyptian journalist, Haytham Farouk, Mohamed Salah has secured his desired salary and duration to renew his new contract with Liverpool. This has frankly come out of the blue and one wonders how much this is true.

For the longest time so far this season, the 32-year-old has been reiterating that there is no communication from the club and that this might be his final season at Anfield.

Thus, one wonders if Farouk’s words must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The veteran has been in incredible form so far this season. His performances have belied his advancing age and one wonders how long he can keep putting up such numbers week in and week out. It looks like he is aging like fine wine.

Fans would love nothing more than an extension and only time will tell how it plays out. Let’s hope Salah gets the new deal secured with Liverpool before things get tricky in January.