Decision made with Liverpool ready to offer huge salary to sign midfielder – Report

We are a week into December and before you know it, the next transfer window would be upon us. Liverpool, much like other top European clubs around the world, would be planning in the background for the same.

One player the Reds were linked with heavily back in the summer was Real Sociedad midfield star Martin Zubimendi.

News – Deal agreed – Player secures his desired salary and duration with Liverpool – Journalist

The Spaniard eventually refused a switch to Anfield. showcasing his loyalty to the Basque club through whose ranks he has come through.

It looked like Liverpool could return again for the talented Spanish international in January and they, unsurprisingly are reportedly to activate his release clause again and offer him a significant wage bump compared to what he earns now.

However, as per TBR Football, it looks like Liverpool are set to be treated with the same kind of response with respect to Martin Zubimendi as they were back in the summer, as the player doesn’t want to leave in the winter transfer window.

Real Sociedad did not start this season well in La Liga but have stabilized and started showing signs of being the team that they were until last season under Imanol Algaucil.

Zubimendi would not want to desert them mid-season.

The 25-year-old is fundamental to the way the Basque club set up and play. In his absence, the team looks half as effective and the last thing the Spaniard would want to do is leave his team in limbo and leave in the middle of the campaign.

Thus, if Liverpool are this serious about signing Martin Zubimendi, they might have to wait until next summer. Let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.