Liverpool will collide against Everton today in the all-important Merseyside derby in the Premier League, if the weather allows.

There is so much more riding in this game than just the sport itself and it goes beyond football and trespasses into the territories of pride and bragging rights.

On paper, this is a mismatch. Liverpool have been the best team in England so far this season while Everton, in all reality, have struggled under Sean Dyche. However, coming to a derby, form becomes an irrelevant factor.

Having dropped two points against Newcastle United midweek, Liverpool is keen to return to winning ways against Everton. The Toffees are coming off an inspiring win midweek and confidence will be flowing through their veins.

With all this in mind, here is how we think Arne Slot can set Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Liverpool predicted 4-2-3-1 XI vs Everton

In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher, who has generally been so reliable, will be keen to make amends for his error midweek. With Alisson Becker close to returning, this is an important performance for the Irishman.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should walk back into the XI for Jarrel Quansah after being given a break partially midweek. Joe Gomez is likely to continue with Virgil van Dijk as the center-back pairing with Andy Robertson keeping his place from the left.

With Alexis Mac Allister suspended, Curtis Jones is likely to drop into a deeper midfield role alongside Ryan Gravenberch, who did not have an impressive game against the Magpies. Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to start as the #10.

From the left, Cody Gakpo should retain his place and from the right, the Egyptian king, Mohamed Salah will undoubtedly continue as he looks to have yet another impressive display this season. Luis Diaz is likely to replace Darwin Nunez through the middle.

Who will come out on top?