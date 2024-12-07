Report – Liverpool prepare £33million bid to sign £70.5million player

Liverpool have been afforded an unusual break this week, with the Merseyside derby against Everton having been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

Some things are more important than football and one would have to say that a wise decision was made.

The entire city would have been anticipating the derby but this unusual rest should come as a boost to Arne Slot’s players ahead of a Champions League week. That said, this game is likely to be re-slotted into some other midweek.

Despite all this, with the January transfer right around the corner and the summer window somewhere down the line, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will surely be planning for the future and it looks like Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is on the radar.

As per Spanish source, Nacional, Liverpool are prepared to offer a ‘low cost’ package deal of around £33m to sign Frenkie de Jong from the Spanish capital. The report claims that the Dutchman’s relationship with Barcelona is almost at a stand-still with a contract renewal unlikely.

Come next summer, the midfielder who was valued at £70.5m just last summer would be entering the final 12 months of his contract. Despite Hansi Flick seemingly trusting him, it looks like his relationship with the fans is broken.

As good as he can be, Liverpool need to be wary of one particular thing with respect to Frenkie de Jong’s signing. The Dutchman hasn’t been the same ever since his ankle issues and it looks like he lacks confidence when playing on the field.

The last thing the Reds will want is to sign a player who isn’t confident of what he does on the field.

In your opinion, should Liverpool secure the signing of the former Ajax midfielder?