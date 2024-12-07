Report – Liverpool now expected to seal major double deal

Virgil van Dijk has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s defense over the years after joining from Southampton back in 2018.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has been the talismanic figure for the Reds and he has continued to showcase his productivity in front of the goal thus far this season.

News – “Fits” – Liverpool tipped to secure perfect signing of £50million defender

Both players’ existing deals at Anfield will expire at the end of this season so speculation surrounding their futures continue to emerge.

The Egyptian has been frustrated over the lack of progress on the renewal and has made his feelings clear, not once but twice in post match interviews this season.

There is some good news. Football Insider claim that Liverpool have held positive talks with the Salah and Van DIjk to extend their contracts and are expected to seal the major double deal.

The Reds want to get the contracts over the line as soon as possible and then focus on the title challenge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also entered the final few months of his current contract but FI state that his situation is 50-50 at the moment and Slot’s side aren’t confident about the prospect of keeping hold of him.

Liverpool already have Conor Bradley at their disposal as a potential long-term successor of Alexander-Arnold and he displayed vs Real Madrid that he can perform at the highest level.

However, replacing Salah or Van Dijk would be trickier for Liverpool as they are the best players in their position at the moment. The Merseysiders can’t afford to lose them hence they must do everything in their power to secure extensions.