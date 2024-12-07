“Fits” – Liverpool tipped to secure perfect signing of £50million defender

Liverpool have been in excellent form under new manager, Arne Slot, thus far this season. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 35 points from 14 games.

The Reds’ today’s game against Everton was postponed so they couldn’t manage to extend their advantage, especially over Man City, who once again dropped points.

News – Liverpool ‘relaxed’ £66.4million star will finally agree terms – Report

In the meantime, the winter window is edging closer and Liverpool have been linked with a few names in recent times.

On Football Insider, transfer expert, Mick Brown, reports that Slot wants a new left-back as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and are interested in Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

The Merseysiders won’t part ways with the Scotsman just yet but with him set to turn 31 next year and considering inconsistent performances this term, a new LB is needed as Tsimikas has never managed to become the first-choice.

Brown says that Liverpool want a young player to bolster the left side of the defense hence they should be more keen on signing Kerkez than Robinson – who will become 28 next year. The transfer expert added that the Hungarian would be perfect for the Anfield club. He said:

“They want to sign a like-for-like replacement for Robertson. Kerkez is a player who fits that bill.”

The 21-year-old has a contract until 2028 at Vitality Stadium, the Cherries are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell their star man and want around £50m.

Kerkez was excellent against Tottenham in the last league game. He featured for full 90 minutes and helped his side keep a clean-sheet in a 1-0 win.

In your view, would Kerkez be the right option to replace Robertson at Liverpool?