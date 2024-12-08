Liverpool agree £41.6million+ worth deal to sign new contract with Salah – Report

It is the news that the Anfield faithful have been waiting for the most. Mohamed Salah has finally agreed a new deal with Liverpool.

As per today’s edition of The Sunday People (news image provided below), the Egyptian international is now on the brink of putting pen to paper after an agreement was thrashed out between all parties.

The renowned British media outlet have mentioned that initially, Salah’s agent wanted a three year deal agreed with Liverpool, on the other hand, FSG were willing to offer just a single year extension on the expiry of the current contract next summer.

However, a two year agreement has been secured and official announcement is getting closer and closer.

The People claim that wages were never a problem and Salah will continue to earn over £400,000 a week. Now, with the length of the contract sorted, the worth of the entire two year deal is more than £41.6million.

At the moment, the former Roma man is the best player in the Premier League and arguably the best player in the world.

In the last league game against Newcastle United, Salah netted two goals and bagged an assist and now holds the record for scoring and creating a goal in no fewer than 37 PL games, overtaking Man United legend, Wayne Rooney.

The 32-year-old is getting better with age and deserves the new deal. Liverpool are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and the new contract will invigorate the veteran to help us win the title.

Let’s hope the official confirmation arrives soon and there are no further twists.