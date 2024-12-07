Liverpool ‘relaxed’ £66.4million star will finally agree terms – Report

Liverpool might have received the weekend off thanks to Storm Darragh. The Reds have a busy schedule ahead and this rescheduled game against Everton coming into the mix could further complicate the situation.

Regardless, such things are out of human control and when it comes to nature’s fury, everything else needs to take a step back.

Liverpool will surely be using these few days of extend off to plan for the future and also ponder over the contractual situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

As per Team Talk, Liverpool are ‘relaxed’ with the contract situation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract.

There is a feeling among the hierarchy that it is more a question of when and not if the vice-captain will sign a new contract.

This must sound like music to the ears of Liverpool fans who have been waiting for some good news on this front. The Reds need to find some way to tie down their star defender to a new contract much like they would want to with Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk.

Trent is valued at around £66.4million and it would be catastrophic to lose such a valuable player for absolutely nothing at the end of the season.

The Englishman showed what he was about midweek against Newcastle United. He provided two assists, both to Mohamed Salah, as Liverpool nearly fashioned a famous 3-2 win only to be pegged back at the very last minutes of the game.

It remains to be seen if what the report is claiming is true and if Trent is closer to agreeing on a contract with Liverpool than the world thinks.