Club prepared to accept £66.3m star sale to Liverpool in shock exchange deal – Report

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two clubs who seem to be entangled with each other quite extensively in the news in the past year if not more.

Many players have been linked with a transfer one way or the other among the two clubs.

The biggest name hogging all the headlines is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English right-back is in the final year of his contract with the Reds and Los Blancos are keen on signing him as a potential replacement for the ageing Dani Carvajal.

As per a recent report from Give Me Sport, Real Madrid want to sign talented Liverpool midfield star Ryan Gravenberch who has truly had a breakthrough season under Arne Slot so far at Anfield this campaign. His performances have been outstanding to say the least.

Now, as per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are willing to accept the sale of French midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, to Liverpool in a swap deal for Gravenberch.

Valued at around £66.3m, it remains to be seen if the Merseysiders are interested in this transfer for the World Cup finalist.

Tchouameni has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now. Even before the Frenchman moved to Real Madrid, he was linked with a transfer to the Reds but the player eventually chose to join the Whites.

On paper, this swap deal makes a lot of sense. Real Madrid want someone more creative than Tchouameni, looking to make up for the loss of Toni Kroos, while Liverpool already have Alexis Mac Allister and need a profile like the Frenchman, i.e. a natural defensive midfielder.

However, considering Gravenberch’s form so far this season, Liverpool might not want to part ways with him, especially for an out of form Tchouameni.