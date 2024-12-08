Liverpool make ‘clear’ decision on £49.7million South American signing – Report

Liverpool got an unexpected weekend off with their Premier League game against Everton being postponed due to Storm Darragh.

In what is an extremely hectic December month, this would have been a welcome relief for the squad.

The Reds, with the January transfer just around the corner, will be looking at finding players who can help consolidate Arne Slot’s project. One profile that the squad is currently lacking and needs reinforcement is a play-breaking defensive midfielder.

One player who Liverpool could have potentially looked at in January was Atalanta’s Ederson. As per Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A club has set an asking price of around £49.7m (60 million euros) for Ederson and Liverpool have made a very ‘clear’ decision.

The Anfield side do not want to go ahead and pursue a transfer for the Brazilian midfield star due to the high asking price.

Despite needing a play-breaking profile and Ederson perfectly suiting the job description, it looks like Liverpool don’t fancy bringing him to the squad.

One reason for this could be the impressive form of Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder, although naturally not a pivot, has managed to reign in his natural abilities and be more position alongside an Alexis Mac Allister.

However, if Liverpool were to sign someone more defensively minded, it could liberate Gravenberch in a role in which he thrives even more. This, in turn, could also allow Alexis Mac Allister to play as an attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen how things play out with regards to finding a new #6. It looks like Ederson isn’t going to end up at Anfield in the near future but let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.