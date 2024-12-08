Contact made – Liverpool ‘will’ move to sign £179,000 a week star if this happens

Liverpool are always a club that looks at interesting transfer opportunities and especially, players who have interesting contract situations or even clubs that need to sell players to comply with financial fair play.

Back in the summer, the Reds managed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and kept him in Spain taking advantage of their financial situation.

The Georgian will now have Liverpool’s shot-stopping department sorted for the decade that lies ahead.

Now, it looks like Liverpool are looking at a similar market opportunity for a genuine superstar. As per Graeme Bailey on Rousing the Kop, Liverpool are intrigued by the possibility of signing Bayern Munich star defender Alphonso Davies.

For the longest time, it looked like the Canadian would be headed to Real Madrid if he failed to renew his contract with Bayern Munich by the end of the season but in recent days, it has emerged that Davies may not be keen on joining Los Blancos.

Thus, here is what Bailey had to say on Liverpool’s interest, which at this point feels more like a polite enquiry and waiting in the wing to see what comes of it. He said:

“There are murmurings from Germany now that Davies has decided against Real Madrid, so that obviously gives other clubs a look in, so to speak. It’s more just if the door’s open a crack then Liverpool will investigate it. It’s just too good an opportunity not to ask the question.”

The £179,000 a week star is in the final few months of his contract and where he ends up next season is anyone’s guess.

Alphonso Davies is one of the best attacking fullbacks in the world and if by any chance, Liverpool manage to convince him to come to Anfield, it would be an outrageous signing. He has the qualities to replace Robertson at the club.