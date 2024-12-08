Liverpool ready to meet demands, beat Madrid, to sign £37.3million attacker – Report

Liverpool have a strong hiring team headed by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards and the scouting team is well-researched in different countries, making their recruitment almost always flawless and exciting to follow.

When the Reds are linked with a player or are seen scouting a player, it more often than not means that the he has something special about him.

News – Liverpool make ‘clear’ decision on £49.7million South American signing – Report

Jurgen Klopp also showcased to the Reds that trusting youth can take the team a long way and Arne Slot has done no differently.

One player Liverpool are being linked with at the moment is River Plate attacking midfielder, Franco Mastantuono.

Manchester City bound Claudio Echeverri might be the bigger or the more famous talent at the club but his teenage teammate isn’t far behind.

A few days ago, it was reported by River Noticias that Liverpool had joined the race to sign the 17-year-old and must pay his £37.3million release clause to sign him. That’s quite a hefty price to pay for a relatively unproven talent.

Now, as per Defensa Central, Liverpool are ready to meet the demands and beat Real Madrid to the teenager’s signature. Journalist Javier Parra, has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Franco Mastantuono and said:

“Real Madrid, known for their strategy of betting on promising youngsters, have been keeping a close eye on the Argentine midfielder, but Liverpool’s arrival adds a new level of difficulty to the operation. The Reds, under the direction of Arne Slot, are looking to strengthen their team with an eye to the future, and Mastantuono fits the profile of a player that the Dutch coach wants to develop.”

The teenage sensation is naturally an attacking midfielder, who likes to play in the No.10 role. He is still very young and his game is far from developed. It will understandably take the Argentinian youngster some time to develop and become ready for the Premier League.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £37.3million to wrap up the signing of Franco Mastantuono?