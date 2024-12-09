Report – Liverpool have held talks to sign £132,000 a week star for free

Liverpool won the Champions League and the Premier League trophies back in 2019 and 2020 respectively under Jurgen Klopp. After that, they came close to winning these two competitions on a few occasions but couldn’t manage to achieve that.

Following Klopp’s departure last summer, the Reds have started the new campaign brilliantly under new manager, Arne Slot. They are currently at the top of the Premier League and Champions League.

With Manchester City struggling to showcase their best this term and Arsenal having had an inconsistent start, the Merseysiders have a glorious opportunity to become the English champions once again this season.

In order to help Slot maintain the title march in the second half of this campaign, the Reds are looking to add depth to the squad in the upcoming January window.

TBR Football claim that Liverpool want to sign Bayern Munich defender, Alphonso Davies, as the player will become a free agent next summer and they feel this is a too good opportunity to ignore.

Slot’s side have already held talks with the player’s representatives to get the deal done but hiring him won’t be easy as Manchester United and Real Madrid are also plotting a swoop for him by taking advantage of his current contract.

However, the report say that Bayern Munich have been in contact with the Canadian to prolong his stay and they are optimistic that they would be able to keep hold of him.

Davies – who currently earns around £132,000-a-week in salary – is deemed one of the best LBs in the world. Liverpool need to freshen up this position as long-term server, Andy Robertson – who will turn 31 next year, has started showing signs of decline this season.

