Liverpool now ready to reach agreement with offers finally on the table – Report

Liverpool have been in tremendous form under Arne Slot this season, winning 18 games and losing just one in 21 matches in all competitions.

They are currently at the top of the table in both the Premier League and Champions League. So, they are on course to challenge on all fronts this campaign.

News – Report – Liverpool have held talks to sign £132,000 a week star for free

However, Liverpool’s potential impressive season could get derailed due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of three key players, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Egyptian even revealed recently that the Reds didn’t make any formal offer to him to sign an extension hence he is more likely to leave the club than prolonging his stay.

Now, reliable outlet, The Athletic, say that Liverpool have submitted a formal offer to the former AS Roma man to tie him down to a fresh term and they have done the same with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. Therefore, the Anfield club are ready to reach an agreement with all three.

But, it is expected that agreeing on new deals with all three of them will still take time and nothing is imminent at the moment.

So, this is not ideal for Liverpool as Van Dijk, Trent and Salah will be able to agree on pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs next month if things remain the same until then.

Salah has been in excellent form thus far this campaign, while Van Dijk continues to showcase his value in the Reds starting Xl.

On the other hand, Alexander-Arnold is considered one of the best RBs in the world hence if Liverpool fail to keep hold of them then that will create huge voids in their squad and it will be difficult to replace them.

Therefore, Slot’s side must do everything in their power to tie them down to fresh terms.