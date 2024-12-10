Real willing to negotiate £62million fee to sign Liverpool maestro – Report

Liverpool are set to take a trip to Spain to face Girona later today in the Champions League as they look to continue their perfect record in the continental competition.

While this is a one-off trip, there is one player in the Reds squad who would love to play in the country one day.

Argentinian midfield maestro Alexis Mac Allister is one of Arne Slot’s most important players and is crucial to the way the team plays. The ex-Brighton star sets the tempo for the entire team from a deeper position and is perhaps not regarded at the same level that he must be.

Mac Allister has admitted that he would love to play in Spain someday. He recently faced La Liga giants Real Madrid, albeit at home, and scored in Liverpool’s 2-1 win. The Argentinian will be hoping to net goals on his trip to Catalonia as well.

Now, as per Spanish source, Fichajes, Real Madrid are willing to negotiate £62m (75 million euros) fee to sign Liverpool maestro Alexis Mac Allister. Los Blancos are looking out for a replacement for Toni Kroos who has retired and the Argentinian international is as close as they come.

What Real Madrid need in their squad is a player who can control the tempo of the game. Around a number of physical midfielders, Carlo Ancelotti needs someone who can make all these players click and Mac Allister can do that.

The player might be tempted by the opportunity to play in the Whites of Real Madrid but the biggest obstacle in this operation could turn out to be Liverpool itself.

The Reds value the player immensely and more likely than not, they will make life difficult for Los Blancos.

It remains to be seen how the future plays out for Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool. No Reds fan around the world will want to see him leave.