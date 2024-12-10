Liverpool set to confirm major agreement within next three weeks – Insider

Liverpool have a huge Champions League match on the horizon later today and a hectic schedule to navigate this month. Despite a brilliant start to the season, this one month could make or break what lies ahead of them.

Despite the performances on the field, it is the off-field contract situations that are hogging all the limelight.

Three Liverpool superstars – Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah see their deals expire at the end of the season.

Now, as per Mick Brown on Football Insider, Liverpool are set to confirm an agreement over a new contract with club captain Virgil van Dijk within the next three weeks before the January transfer window comes around. He said:

“I’m confident he will sign a new contract. From what I’m told, Liverpool want to have it all agreed before the January transfer window. The announcement that he has put pen to paper would be a major boost for the club and the supporters heading into the rest of the season.”

Van Dijk is the skipper and reaching agreement over an extension at the club would be a huge boost for Liverpool for the rest of the season ahead. The Dutch defensive ace has been in incredible form so far this season and shows no signs of slowing down despite his age.

It is worth remembering that Van Dijk is 33 and not getting much younger in age. One would safely assume that the Dutch defender will be signing his final extension at the club and he will be keen to make it count.

Even once Liverpool sign the defender to a new contract, they still have to deal with the situations of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold before making moves in the transfer market as one could directly be dependent on the other.

All three players in question here are Anfield greats and fans would love nothing more than to see their favorites put pen to paper.