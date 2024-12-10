Report – Liverpool have to agree £20.7m fee to sign player, who wants Anfield move

Liverpool are a club that do not necessarily always go for superstars in the transfer market.

They look for players who are relatively unknown to the rest of the world, go against the Paparazzi and still manage to bring players who they think would suit the squad.

News – Liverpool set to confirm major agreement within next three weeks – Insider

The best example of this is when the Reds signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. When the entire footballing world was clamoring after Dayot Upamecano, Liverpool secretly swooped to sign his partner who has since gone on to become one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

Earlier, we covered a story that the Merseysiders were lining up a move for Bologna defender Sam Beukema and the player has already hinted his greenlight to a move to Anfield. Well, who wouldn’t, when the Reds come calling?

Now, as per Team Talk, Liverpool will have to agree to pay at least £20.7m to sign the 26-year-old Dutchman from the Serie A club. Arne Slot will surely know what the player brings to the table from their experience in the Eredivisie.

The report reveals that his former manager Thiago Motta who is now with Juventus would love the opportunity to re-sign him. However, the player aspires to play in the Premier League someday and the Reds could offer him the opportunity.

Beukema has played 19 times across all competitions so far this season and has provided one assist so far. Naturally right-footed, the Dutchman is also capable of playing on the left side of defense, much like Virgil van Dijk.

The opportunity to learn from his national counterpart at Anfield might be incredible for Beukema and if he continues at the same level, it’s only a matter of time before a club like Liverpool come calling and let’s wait and see how it goes.