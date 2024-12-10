4-2-3-1: Liverpool strongest starting lineup against Girona – Champions League

Liverpool have won all five games in the Champions League thus far this season and they will now face off against Girona at Estadi Montilivi tonight.

The Reds have already secured their place in the knockout stage of this competition and victory in this fixture will ensure their round of 16 place.

The weekend’s Merseyside derby was called off due to weather issues so Liverpool are fresh ahead of this game, while the Catalan side had to play an intense match vs Real Madrid in La Liga – which they lost 3-0.

The team news ahead of this game is, that Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Konstantinos Tsimikas remain sidelined with their respective injury problems. Moreover, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are not in contention to feature tonight.

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended but the good news is that Alisson Becker has returned to full fitness after recovering from his injury.

Expected Liverpool line-up against Girona

Although Alisson is ready, Caoimhin Kelleher could continue between the sticks for this game and the Brazilian may return in next weekend’s important Premier League fixture against Fulham.

Joe Gomez should commence alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence for the visitors, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson might be the two fullbacks. Therefore, Jarell Quansah could return to the bench after starting last week.

Amid Mac Allister’s absence, Curtis Jones would be in the deeper midfield role and Ryan Gravenberch is likely to be deployed alongside the Englishman. Dominik Szoboszlai may start in the No.10 role after featuring off the bench against Newcastle United last week.

Mohamed Salah is set to be in the right flank following yet another impressive performance last time out and Cody Gakpo is expected to keep hold of his place on the left. Luis Diaz should replace Darwin Nunez in the CF role. Here is the predicted 4-2-3-1 XI: