Report – Liverpool now prepare offer to sign versatile midfielder – nine goals/assists

Liverpool have showcased their abilities of nurturing and developing young talents over the years. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have now established themselves as integral parts of the Reds’ starting Xl after coming through their youth system.

Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have also been key figures in the Merseysiders’ first-team squad having ranked through their academy.

The Reds have continued to sign talented young players to keep the production line for the future with Rio Ngumoha being among them and now, they have registered their interest in another player.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are keen on signing Motherwell youngster, Lennon Miller, after receiving glowing reviews from their scouts.

They are now preparing to make an offer could bid around £8.2m(€10m) to get the deal done. The money will be a huge financial boost for the Scottish team.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton and Newcastle United are also interested in him but Liverpool are determined to beat their rivals in this race.

The 18-year-old can play in the holding midfield, box-to-box and the CAM role seamlessly. He has had a promising campaign thus far this season, scoring four goals and notching up five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell.

The youngster has been handed the captain armband amid the injury absence of club captain, Paul McGinn. Miller hasn’t succumbed to the pressure of leading his team at this tender age and set up the winning goal against St. Mirren last weekend.

Liverpool have been looking to reinforce their midfield department in recent times, although Lennon Miller is unlikely to be able to get straight into the starting XI at Anfield, he should be a shrewd acquisition for the future. What do you think?