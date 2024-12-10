Report – Liverpool ‘close in on’ £9.3million a year player

Liverpool are one of the most difficult teams to face in Europe so far this season. Under Arne Slot, they have developed into a winning machine and are sitting pretty at the top of both the Premier League and the Champions League tables.

The Reds have one of the most well-rounded squads in the world but Arne Slot & co. will know there are a number of areas that can do with better reinforcement or upgrades.

News – Report – Liverpool now prepare offer to sign versatile midfielder – nine goals/assists

For example, the Liverpool squad lacks a natural number six at the moment.

However, sometimes, despite having players well-sorted for a position, there are opportunities in the transfer market that you simply cannot say no to. Back in September, we covered a story mentioning that Liverpool were plotting a move for Bayern Munich superstar, Alphonso Davies.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool ‘close in’ on signing the talented Canadian left-back, with the player nearing the date after which he is free to talk to foreign clubs and reach an agreement over a pre-contract i.e. January 1st, 2025.

Davies currently earns around £9.3million a year at Bayern and if he was signing as a free agent, one would safely assume that he would ask for much more, considering the club he signs for is not spending any transfer fee.

Just imagining having Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold on either flanks at full-back for Liverpool sends literal chills down the spine.

However, life is never that simple, with the former yet to agree on a move to Anfield and the latter’s future looking in doubt as well.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool with Michael Edwards at the helm mana to convince Alphonso Davies to sign for the club. It would be an incredible signing if they pull it off and let’s wait and see how it plays out.