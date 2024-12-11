Liverpool continued their fine form under Arne Slot so far this season with yet another 1-0 win over Spanish side Girona in the Champions League last night. The club continued their perfect start in Europe.

As always, the usual suspects shone through for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah netting from the spot to give the Reds their only goal of the game. Girona under Michel did prove to be a tough nut to crack, especially at home.

As the performances continue to flow on the pitch, off the field, Liverpool are in for some more good news as per Pete O’Rourke (Football Insider) as club captain Virgil van Dijk is ready to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Dutch defender has been in top form so far this season and his performances have shown no signs of slowing down, despite his increasing age.

The journalist claims that despite an initial decision to turn down the deal, the player is ready to sign a new contract.

After Mohamed Salah or right on par with him in terms of importance for Arne Slot’s team so far this season, the 33-year-old is giving Paolo Maldini vibes in the way he seems to be getting better as he ages.

Getting your club captain to extend his stay at the club is not just a boost for the future but also the present where in this would serve as a huge confidence shot to the team in their bid to compete for all trophies this season.

What Arne Slot is doing with this team is nothing short of miraculous. His first season in England has been the stuff of dreams.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Virgil van Dijk going forward but it looks like he will sign a new deal with Liverpool.