Big Liverpool plans a they prepare move to sign £386,000 a week star – Report

Whether they like it or not, sooner rather than later, Liverpool will have to face the harsh reality of life after Mohamed Salah.

It could be at the end of this season or it could be a couple of seasons down the line but it is surely coming.

The better they are prepared for the likelihood of that happening, the lesser the impact is going to be in the long run. Make no mistake, Salah is the pivot around which this entire team revolves and without him, they are bound to struggle.

Replacing players who have been as influential as Salah has been at Anfield is usually an impossible task and the best way to go about it is by signing two players to make up for the loss of one presence. This would mean big plans for Liverpool.

Liverpool eye two superstar wingers

Now, as per The Daily Briefing, Liverpool indeed have big plans in the transfer market in the event of Mohamed Salah leaving and have set their sights on two genuine superstars – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Leroy Sane.

The former plays for Napoli but as good as he is, he is right-footed and comfortable playing from the left, not making him a direct replacement for Salah. However, when it comes to Leroy Sane, the story is completely different.

The German winger, who has a Manchester City past, is left-footed and loves to cut in from the right wing. He is in the final year of his £386,000 a week contract with Bayern Munich and Liverpool will be able to land him on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has mainly warmed the bench this season as the Bavarians have preferred Olise in the right wing role.

It is a near-impossible task to replace Mohamed Salah, but the Kaiser is as close as they get to a like-for-like. It remains to be seen if Liverpool convince Leroy Sane to sign for the club and let’s wait and see how it plays out.