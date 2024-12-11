Report – Liverpool now ready to bid big to finally sign £21million player

Liverpool are always a club to keep an eye out for young talents who might not get much limelight.

More than going after the flavor of the season, the Reds actually scout players who they think can add value to the roster.

News – Big Liverpool plans as they prepare move to sign £386,000 a week star – Report

This has been a feature of the team since the time of Jurgen Klopp at the club. The German might have moved on but Arne Slot along with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes seem to embody the same principals going forward.

Back when Klopp was the manager of Liverpool, he wanted to sign talented 20-year-old Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss who now plays for Leicester City. The German coach even called the player’s family to try and convince him.

However, the player ended up signing for Leicester City in the summer for £21million. Since then, the Moroccan has played 13 times across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting twice, showcasing his innate ability.

As per Anfield Watch, Liverpool are now ready to bid big to finally sign the midfielder from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team. He would be the perfect profile to rotate with Dominik Szoboszlai and provide competition to the Hungarian.

Having featured for Belgium in the youth levels, El Khannouss chose to represent Morocco at the senior stage. He made his debut for the African nation at the 2022 World Cup and was even a bronze medal winner in the Olympic games in Paris.

Having already represented his national team 18 times at the senior level, despite his young age, the attacking midfielder has decent experience under his belt.

Bilal El Khannouss would be an excellent signing should Liverpool pull this off and let’s wait and see how it goes.