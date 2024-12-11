Liverpool backed to agree signing of £60million ‘unbelievable’ star

Liverpool continued their incredible form so far this season with an impressive victory over Girona in the Champions League.

It was truly a game where the Reds’ resoluteness got them through against a dogged Catalan side.

Yet again, as he has been almost throughout this season, Mohamed Salah emerged the matchwinner for the Reds with his smartly dispatched penalty. Eventually, it was the only goal the game would see from both teams combined.

However, despite his incredible performances, Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season and finding replacements is the need of the hour.

There has been one player from the Premier League who has been tipped with a Liverpool move now.

Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy have tipped Liverpool to make a move for Brentford star attacker Bryan Mbeumo, speaking on Talk Sport. The former labelled the winger ‘unbelievable’ and the latter said the following:

“Mbeumo, I think, when you look at what might happen at Liverpool with Salah. I’m looking at Mbeumo and what he’s capable of. He’s a little mini Salah, off that right-hand side, his left foot.”

Valued at around £60m, the Cameroonian is a very similar profile to Mohamed Salah. He might not have the playmaking abilities of the Egyptian winger but otherwise, he is as close as it gets to a like-for-like replacement.

If Liverpool manage to sign Bryan Mbeumo, he would be a great transfer for the club, both for the present and the future.

However, this transfer would make sense only if Mohamed Salah is definitely leaving the club at the end of the season and the Reds have to seek clarity on the one before making the move for the other.