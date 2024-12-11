Report – Liverpool’s £40million+ offer would be accepted

After becoming Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot initially prioritized strengthening the midfield department last summer.

However, having failed to sign a new midfielder, the Dutch boss instead hired Federico Chiesa from Juventus to bolster the attack late in the last window.

The Reds reportedly still want a new midfielder next year, but following Andrew Robertson’s inconsistent start to this term, they are now planning to accelerate their efforts to lure a new left-back.

Football Insider state that Liverpool have identified AFC Bournemouth defender, Milos Kerkez, as a serious option to replace Robertson and they have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old’s displays this season.

The Cherries want £40m+ to sell the Hungarian so if the Merseysiders submit an offer of that figure then Andoni Iraola’s side would accept the bid. It has been recently reported that Slot’s side aren’t put off by the asking price and are ready to get the deal done.

However, FI claim that Chelsea are also in this race so Liverpool will have to overcome the Blues’ challenge to sign Kerkez.

Should Liverpool sign Kerkez?

The Bournemouth star has been in excellent form thus far this season, making three goal contributions and keeping two clean-sheets in the league. He has helped his side defeat Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Coast side are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 24 points from 15 games, sitting only one point behind the Europa League spot.

With Robertson set to turn 31 next year, Liverpool must sign a new younger left-back as Konstas Tsimikas never managed to push the Scotsman for the first-team spot.

Kerkez is a Premier League proven player hence he shouldn’t take long to settle down at Anfield if the Reds eventually secure his service.

