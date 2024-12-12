Done – Liverpool have secured defender signing

Liverpool enjoyed great success under Jurgen Klopp over the last nine years, winning multiple major silverware. Simultaneously, the German boss showcased his ability to develop young talents.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flourished under his guidance and Curtis Jones was also developed by him. Moreover, Klopp brought Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley into the first-team from the academy.

He guided Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup last year with three teenagers on the field against Chelsea in the final amid an injury crisis.

Following the German’s departure, Liverpool have continued to sign young talents and Rio Ngumoha was hired from Chelsea last summer to bolster the academy.

Now, Liverpool have signed another young talent for the youth system and LFC Academy have confirmed on Instagram that 16-year-old centre-back, Lucas Clarke, has joined the Merseysiders from Manchester City and will link up with the U16 team.

The left-sided defender has said on Instagram after the move that he is delighted to join the Reds and can’t wait to get started.

Arne Slot has been appointed as the new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch boss hasn’t given many chances to youth players thus far this season and it is understandable why.

Liverpool have a star-studded squad and given, that they have been mounting a title charge, Slot can’t afford to make any experiment with young players.

However, the former Feyenoord boss previously showcased his abilities of nurturing and developing young talents during his time at De Kuip. Orkun Kokcu, Lutsharel Geertruida and Quinten Timber all came through under his tutelage.

Meanwhile, the Reds will also have to bolster the left-side of the defence of the first-team squad if Virgil van Dijk eventually leaves the club with his existing deal set to expire next summer.