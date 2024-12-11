Liverpool to offer max. deal to agree terms with £400,000 a week star – Won’t go higher

Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the best right-wingers in the world after joining Liverpool from AS Roma back in 2017.

Moreover, he has forced his way into the conversation about whether he is the all-time best forward in the Premier League after displaying consistent performances over the years.

The Egyptian is the Reds’ highest scorer in the Premier League and has continued to showcase his qualities this season, scoring 16 goals and registering 12 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

However, Salah’s future at Anfield has been a subject of speculation in recent times as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

Now, on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mike Brown, says that Liverpool will be going to speak with the player to extend his contract and Brown is confident that the Reds will reach an agreement with the forward to tie him down to a fresh term.

Liverpool have a policy of handing only one-year contracts to veterans but they are prepared to break this rule for Salah and are ready to offer max. two-year deal to him.

However, they won’t go any higher than that and then the ball will be on the forward’s court whether he will accept it or not. Brown said:

“From what I hear, they’re going to speak to Salah behind the scenes with the offer of a two-year deal. They won’t go any higher than that, it won’t be three years for example, because of this one-year rule they’ve put in place for themselves.”

Salah is currently on £400,000-a-week on his current contract with Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether he will get a salary hike.